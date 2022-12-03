Man in Wheelchair Struck by Vehicle on Great Mills Road, Victim Transported to Hospital with Life-Threatening Injuries

On Friday, December 2, 2022, at approximately 5:14 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Great Mills Road and Sheriff Miedzinski Way in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

911 callers reported a male in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle.

Firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene in under 1 minute from dispatch and found the male victim was in a motorized wheelchair when he was struck by a Ford pickup truck.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested for the victims injuries.

Shortly after Trooper 7 landed nearby, EMS reported CPR in progress and transported the adult male to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Flight medics assisted EMS with patient care and Trooper 7 later landed at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and due to the severity of the crash, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation.

The roadway will be closed for several hours.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene. The occupant denied any injuries and signed care refusal forms.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

