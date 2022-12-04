UPDATE: 39 Year-Old Lexington Park Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Collision on Great Mills Road

UPDATE 12/4/2022: On December 2, 2022, at 5:13 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a 1994 Ford Ranger operated by Walter Tyrone Waul, age 55 of Callaway, was traveling east on Great Mills Road, and struck a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair.

The pedestrian, Eugene Elis Wood, 39 of Lexington Park, was attempting to cross Great Mills Road in the area of Sheriff Miedzinski Way, when he was struck by the Ford Ranger. Wood was transported to an area hospital with incapacitating injuries, where he was later pronounced deceased.

At this time, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision that has not provided a statement, is asked to contact Corporal Rachael Roszell at (301) 475-4200 extension 78108, or by email at [email protected].

UPDATE 12/4/2022: The victim, identified as a 39-year-old male from Lexington Park, succumbed to his injuries.

His identity will be released once the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office concludes their investigation.

12/2/2022: On Friday, December 2, 2022, at approximately 5:14 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Great Mills Road and Sheriff Miedzinski Way in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

911 callers reported a male in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle.

Firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene in under 1 minute from dispatch and found the male victim was in a motorized wheelchair when he was struck by a Ford pickup truck.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested for the victims injuries.

Shortly after Trooper 7 landed nearby, EMS reported CPR in progress and transported the adult male to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Flight medics assisted EMS with patient care and Trooper 7 later landed at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and due to the severity of the crash, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation.

The roadway will be closed for several hours.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene. The occupant denied any injuries and signed care refusal forms.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

