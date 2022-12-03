Naval Air Station Patuxent River Holding Job Fair for Law Enforcement, Firefighters, Dispatchers and Public Safety Officers on Thursday, December 15, 2022

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland – Naval Air Station Patuxent River (NASPR) will host a job fair for job seekers 18-and-over interested in the field of law enforcement and public safety. NASPR is recruiting police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers.

Attendees will have an opportunity to meet the recruitment team and members of the NASPR security and public safety personnel to gain a better understanding of the job duties and the offered benefits.

On Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 10:00 a.m., to 1:00 p.m., located at the Frank Knox Building, 21866 Cedar Point Road. Bldg. 2189, Rm. 100 Patuxent River, MD 20670

NDWFD are currently taking applicants for the following positions.

Firefighter/EMT -starting pay $62,854 – Required Certs = FF2, HazMat Ops, NREMT and Airport Firefighter (depending on location)

Firefighter/Paramedic – starting pay $95,270 – Required Certs = FF2, NREMT-P, Airport Firefighter (depending on location) HazMat Ops, Driver Operator Pumper Aerial or ARFF

If interested please bring your certs and a resume on December 15th to the Job Fair at PAX River. If you cannot make it the 15th send your resume and certs to Joyce Aud at [email protected]

Interested individuals are also required to bring the following documents:

Resume

DD-214 (for veterans)

Providing the required documentation on the day of the event will expedite the hiring process.