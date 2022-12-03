Police Offering Reward, Seeking Information in Murder of 19-Year-Old That Occurred in November 2022

Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit have assumed the investigation into a stabbing that occurred in November in the city of Hyattsville. The victim is 19-year-old Therry Buhdeng of Bladensburg. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On November 16, 2022, at approximately 11:45 am, officers from the Hyattsville City Police Department responded to the 4600 block of Baltimore Avenue for the report of a stabbing.

Once on scene, officers located Buhdeng suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased on December 1, 2022.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and determine a motive.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates homicides that occur in the city of Hyattsville.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0058591.