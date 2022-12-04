One Victim Flown to Trauma Center, Three Firefighters Injured After House Fire in Leonardtown

On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 12:35 p.m., firefighters from Leonardtown, Hollywood, Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Valley Lee, and Seventh District responded to 43175 North Megan Lane in Leonardtown, for the reported house on fire with possible entrapment.

The 911 caller reported the house was on fire and did not know if the occupants were home or inside.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two story split foyer residence with fire showing and one burn victim in the front yard.

Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter for the burn victim. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed on the scene and transported the victim to an area burn center with serious injuries.

Firefighters reported a basement fire and made entry into the residence to find fire in the basement with extensions to the first and second floor.

One firefighter reportedly suffered minor burns and was evaluated by EMS on the scene. A short time later, although no mayday was called, a second firefighter suffered injuries after falling through the floor of the first floor down to the basement. A third firefighter suffered a hand injury.

Firefighters continue to operate on the scene as of 1:45 p.m.

Updates will be reported when they become available.

SMECO, Maryland State Fire Marshal and American Red Cross has been requested to respond. Firefighters from Calvert and Charles County are assisting our county departments with fill ins.

