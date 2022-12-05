La Plata Police Department Announce Operation Prevent Porch Piracy

A staggering 11 million homeowners have had a package stolen in 2020, according to August Home and a study produced by research firm Edelman Intelligence.

In the same report, it was also revealed that 74% of packages are stolen from homes during the day when homeowners are at work and that the average value of stolen packages is $50-100.

Operation Prevent Porch Piracy, a LPPD community policing initiative, is the agency’s way of keeping your holiday season theft free. To prevent these thefts, LPPD is encouraging citizens to have online purchases delivered to the La Plata Police Department, 101 La Grange Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646.

LPPD will accept packages from November 28, 2022 through December 22, 2022. LPPD will not accept delivery of any oversized, flammable, explosives, fireworks, or firearms. If you have any questions, please call (301) 934-1500