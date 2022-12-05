North Beach Volunteer Fire Department Regrets to Announce Passing of Past President Robert “Bobby” Allen

On Friday, December 2, 2022, North Beach Volunteer Fire Department Past President Robert “Bobby” Allen passed on to eternity at his home in North Beach. Allen was a pillar of the NBVFD family, with an unbroken line of service from 1983 to 2017.

He was an excellent firefighter and emergency medical clinician, regularly responding to 100+ emergencies a year. Allen was also a natural and respected leader, serving as a member, senior member, life member, vice president, and president of NBVFD for numerous terms through 2000 forward.

Allen also advanced the quality of response and care throughout Calvert County. A charter member of Calvert Advanced Life Support (CALS), he was instrumental in adding paramedic chase cars to medical calls, expanding the depth of patient assessment and interventions available in the early moments of an emergency. He was also a past president of Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association. In 2012, Bobby Allen was inducted into the Calvert County Fire & EMS Hall of Fame.

Bobby Allen will be remembered as a firefighter’s firefighter, as well as an emergency response leader and pioneer. His contributions continue to shape the response to and care for citizens throughout the Twin Beaches community and Calvert County.

We will post service arrangements and obituary here when they become available.

