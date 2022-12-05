Homeowner Flown to Burn Center and Two Firefighters Transported with Non-Life-Threatening Injuries After Devastating House Fire in Leonardtown

On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 12:35 p.m., firefighters from Leonardtown, Hollywood, Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Solomons, Valley Lee, and Seventh District responded to 43175 North Megan Lane in Leonardtown, for the house on fire with subjects possibly trapped.

While firefighters responded to the scene, Leonardtown Fire Chief 1 requested a tanker task force due to the location being a water supply challenge.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find smoke and fire showing from the first and second floor of the two-story residence and located one victim suffering from burns and smoke inhalation in the front yard.



Crews from Leonardtown, Bay District, and Hollywood utilized several attack lines to extinguish the bulk of the fire and made an interior attack to extinguish the fire. Crews were met with fire throughout the basement and second floor along with high heat, deteriorating floors, and one handline failure.

The fire was deemed under control in approximately 45 minutes. Over 60 firefighters responded and operated on the scene for nearly 4 hours.

EMS began patient care on the adult male victim and requested a helicopter due to significant burn injuries. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed in the backyard of the residence and transported the victim to the Burn Center at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

While operating on the scene, one firefighter from Bay District suffered a laceration to the hand, a second Bay District firefighter suffered minor burns to the upperbody, a third firefighter from NAS Patuxent River suffered minor injuries after nearly falling from a ladder which slid in the mud from underneath them, and a fourth firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the lower body after falling through the floor and landing in the basement.

Two of the injured firefighters were transported by EMS to an area hospital. They have since been treated and released.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

All photos belong to Scanmd.org

Updates will be provided when they become available. An update to assist/fund the displaced family will provided when it becomes available.

