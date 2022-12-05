Hughesville Woman Wins $30,000 Christmas Bonus After Buying Scratch-off Treat in Charlotte Hall

Claims second top prize in Peppermint Payout game

Our Holiday scratch-off games are bringing lots of happy winners into Lottery headquarters these days and a Charles County woman was among the joyful crowd. She won a $30,000 top prize on the popular Peppermint Payout game.

The lucky 20-year-old and a friend who visited the Winner’s Circle last week were both all smiles as they held a copy of the winning instant ticket. The Hughesville resident matched five winning numbers on the last line of the peppermint tree’s play area to score the win. The lucky lady said she plans to use her prize to buy a car and will put the rest into her savings.

The other big winner in this story is the lucky Lottery retailer that sold the $3 scratch-off. Food Lion #1319 at 30290 Mt. Wolf Road in Charlotte Hall will receive a $300 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $30,000 top-prize winning instant ticket.

The 2022 Peppermint Payout game went on sale on Oct. 17 with the Lottery’s four other Holiday scratch-offs and is part of the Holiday Cash Second-Chance Promotion. There are still six $30,000 top prizes remaining in this game along with others ranging from $3 to $500