Some Southern Maryland Hospitals Operating with Near Full Capacity, CalvertHealth Reporting Long Wait Times

CalvertHealth is experiencing longer than normal wait times at our Emergency Room. At this time, we are seeing wait times of more than six hours.

We are encouraging patients with non-emergent issues to utilize Urgent Care or their primary care physician whenever possible.

Of course, we will see all patients who turn to us for care, but we will prioritize those with emergency needs.



Yellow Alert – The emergency department temporarily requests that it receive absolutely no patients in need of urgent medical care. Yellow alert is initiated because the Emergency dept. is experiencing a temporary overwhelming overload such that priority II and III patients may not be managed safely. Prior to diverting pediatric patients, medical consultation is advised for pediatric patient transports when emergency departments are on yellow alert.

Red Alert – The hospital has no ECG monitored beds available. These ECG monitored beds will include all in-patient critical care areas and telemetry beds.

Reroute – An Advanced Life Support/Basic Life Support unit is being held in the emergency department of a hospital due to lack of an available bed. (This does not replace Yellow Alert.)

Mini-Disaster – The emergency department reports that their facility has, in effect, suspended operation and can receive absolutely no patients due to a situation such as a power-outage, fire, gas leak, bomb scare, etc.

Trauma bypass – The hospital’s ability to function as a trauma center has been exceeded. (This decision is at the discretion of the facility.)

