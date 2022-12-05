St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Congratulates Corrections Graduates Session 68

Sheriff Steve Hall and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office welcome and congratulate the graduates of Corrections Entrance Level Training Program Session 68.

Their graduation ceremony was held on Friday evening at Chopticon High School.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office welcomes five new Corrections Officers:

Andrea Barrow, Tyler Carberry-Nelson, Colton Creek, Branden Mills and Alex Sams. Three of them join their parents in working for the Sheriff’s Office, continuing the proud tradition of service.





