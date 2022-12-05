UPDATE: 71-Year-Old Newburg Man Killed After Head-on Collision Involving Semi Truck in Faulkner

UPDATE: On Monday, December 5, 2022, at approximately 3:54 p.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 234 (Budds Creek Road) in the area of Edgewater Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision.

Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a 2016 Ford Edge operated by Judson Edward Lewis, (71 yoa) of Newburg, Maryland was traveling west on Maryland Route 234 in the area of Edgewater Drive.

At the same time, a 2018 Peterbilt truck tractor towing a semi-trailer operated by Johnnie Edward Hurst Jr., (55 yoa) of Nokesville, Virginia was traveling east on Maryland Route 234 in the area of Edgewater Drive.

For unknown reasons, the Ford crossed the center line and entered the eastbound lane. The Ford collided head-on with the Peterbilt. Mr. Lewis was pronounced deceased on the scene. The operator of the Peterbilt, Mr. Hurst was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) responded to the scene to complete an inspection of the Peterbilt.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231. The investigation is continuing. (22-MSP-047613)



On Monday, December 5, 2022, at approximately 3:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 10535 Budds Creek Road in Faulkner, for a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Multiple off-duty members of the Bel Alton VFD called 911 stating they were on scene of collision and had one victim trapped and unconscious.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was pre-launched to land at the scene.

Firefighters from Newburg and Bel Alton arrived on the scene to find a vehicle and semi-truck involved in a head-on collision and pronounced the operator of the vehicle deceased on the scene. His identity will be released once police finish their investigation and notify all family members.

The operator of the semi-truck was transported with minor injuries to an area hospital. Trooper 7 was placed in service and is currently responding to a search party in St. Mary’s County.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office advised Budds Creek Rd. (Rt. 234) will remain shut down in both directions between Crain Hwy (Rt. 301) and Penns Hill Road due to the crash investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.