UPDATE: First Responders Locate Missing 81-Year-Old Safe and Unharmed After Nearly 7 Hour Search

Update @ 2:00 a.m., Hood was located safe, albeit cold, he was conscious and talking to First Responders. We thank all who shared or assisted in the search.

An update including which jurisdictions and agencies who responded will be provided later this week. Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack coordinated search efforts and had Troopers, Search Teams and Specialists respond all the way from Harford, Cecil, Wicomico, Calvert, Charles, and other counties to assist.

Fire and Rescue personnel from Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Bay District, and Valley Lee Volunteer Fire Departments, NDW NAS Patuxent River Firefighters, Maryland State Police, Maryland State Police Aviation Division, Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, St. Mary’s County Emergency Services, St. Mary’s County Parks and Rec, and many more responded, assisted or operated on the scene, some for over 10 hours.

UPDATE @ 11:00 p.m., Police reportedly located the missing subject at approximately 10:50 p.m., and coordinated rescue operations with firefighters to remove the subject from deep within the wooded area.

Leonardtown and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments along with St. Mary’s County Emergency Services responded to the scene with UTVs, however, due to the paths, no motorized vehicles are able to travel to where the victim was located. Foot crews are having trouble accessing the area and are requested a helicopter for a possible hoist rescue.

First Responders are currently in the process of removing the subject from the woods to transport him to awaiting EMS. Maryland State Police Helicopters and Droids will be operating in the area.

Please avoid the area. We will provide updates when they become available.

First Responders from St. Mary’s, Calvert, Charles, and Wicomico County are on scene assisting in the search. Police are utilizing multiple search teams including K9 teams and bloodhounds from Calvert and Charles County.

UPDATE @ 8:30 p.m.: CRITICALLY MISSING INDIVIDUAL! Maryland State Troopers along with EMS and fire personnel are currently searching for a missing 81-year-old male, Merrill Wayland Hood.

He is a white male, last seen wearing an orange jacket and Baltimore Orioles hat, as shown in the first image. He was last observed in the area of Norris Road and Chancellors Run Road at approximately 2:30 p.m., on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Crews currently searching the area of St. Mary’s River State Park, Chancellors Run Park and wooded areas.

If you see him or have any additional information, immediately contact the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Duty Officer at 301-475-8955 or 911.

Dispatched at 4:45 p.m., December 5, 2022: Firefighters from Bay District, Valley Lee, NAS Patuxent River, Leonardtown, and Mechanicsville are responding to Norris Road in Great Mills to assist police in searching for a missing 81-year-old male.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 and K9 units are requested to respond.

The missing subject is a white male wearing a orange jacket, Baltimore Orioles hat.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

Hunters and citizens in the area are asked to avoid the St. Mary’s River State Park so K9 units can conduct a track.

