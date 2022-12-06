Prince George’s County Police Warn About Blue Pills Containing Fentanyl Which is Suspected in the Deaths of Three Students

The Prince George’s County Police Department is issuing a warning to residents about fentanyl-laced pills, in particular these blue-toned pills with a distinct “M” emblem.

Police have recently begun recovering these pills, several of which have now been tested and contain fentanyl. Many users believe these pills are prescription painkillers.

These pills are linked to multiple suspected overdoses, to include multiple fatal overdoses. Toxicology tests are still pending on those cases but at this time, it is suspected that the victims died of fentanyl poisoning.

The PGPD urges all residents to avoid taking any medication not prescribed to them by a medical professional. We strongly encourage all parents and guardians to immediately talk to their children about this danger.

Police have released information involving the deaths of three students in the past 2 months. A 10th grader from Fairmont Heights High School died at their residence on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The toxicology and medical examiner reports are still underway.

A middle school student died outside of their apartment building on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, with the toxicology report saying fentanyl was found in their system. The cause of death remains under investigation. The most recent being a 10th grade student from Bladensburg High School who died at her residence on Friday, December 2, 2022. The toxicology and medical examiner reports for her death remain underway.

