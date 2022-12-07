Calvert County Board of County Commissioners Approve Comprehensive Plan Amendments

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has adopted amendments to the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan. The BOCC voted on the proposed amendments following a public hearing held Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

The adopted amendments reduce or eliminate future expansions for the Huntingtown, Lusby, Prince Frederick and Solomons town centers. The amendments can be viewed online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/FutureCalvert.

The Calvert County Comprehensive Plan, adopted in 2019, is the county’s official policy document that sets forth a mission to maintain and/or improve the overall quality of life of all citizens of Calvert County.

The mission is expressed in a series of 10 visions. The plan is to be implemented through local laws and public investments over the next 20 to 25 years. For more information, contact the Department of Planning & Zoning at 410-535-1600, ext. 2356, or [email protected]