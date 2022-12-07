Charles County Board of Education November Meeting Updates

The Board of Education of Charles County held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. A complete meeting agenda is posted on BoardDocs here. Board meetings are streamed live at www.ccboe.com and archived on the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/c/ccpsmd.

The following are important meeting updates.

Superintendent update – Superintendent of Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., in her report to the Board, highlighted the upcoming swearing-in ceremony for the Board of Education of Charles County XVIII set for 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at St. Charles High School. She also shared the need for parents to review their child’s academic progress through ParentVue, highlighted American Education Week, and shared details on the Nov. 23-25 Thanksgiving break for students and staff. Read her report here.

Intercategory budget change – Karen Acton, CCPS chief financial officer, shared highlights on the Fiscal Year 2023 intercategory budget transfer request of $4.5 million. The request will support the implementation of a new Enterprise Resource System (ERP). Read a copy of the request here.



Mike Heim, chief of operations and supporting services for CCPS, presented to the Board an oral update on current renovations at T.C. Martin and J.P. Ryon elementary schools, the rededication ceremony on Nov. 30 at Eva Turner Elementary School, the opening at Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School along with future school renovations and building add-ons at other CCPS schools. Steve Andritz, CCPS director of planning and construction, also shared updates on current projects throughout the school system including the installation of air conditioning units at the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center, the sprinkler system at Malcolm Elementary School and additional projects at other CCPS schools. The start of the update can be found at the 40-minute mark of the YouTube recording

Blueprint for Maryland’s Future update – Christina Miller, coordinator of district innovation for CCPS, shared an update with the Board about the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. In her presentation to the Board, Miller reviewed release dates of draft documents from the Accountability Implementation Board (AIB), stakeholder feedback and objectives for the Blueprint. Find all updates and progress about the school system’s implementation of the Blueprint on the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/quick-links/blue-print-for-marylands-future. The presentation is posted here.

Phoenix International School of the Arts (PISOTA) Charter School update – Mrs. Miller, Mr. Andritz and Angelica Jackson, co-founder and chief executive officer of PISOTA, shared an update on the status of the school. Mrs. Miller explained the background and relationship that CCPS has with PISOTA. Ms. Jackson introduced the PISOTA team, overview of the academic program and other important enrollment information. Mr. Andritz provided construction updates for the charter school to the Board. The presentation is posted here.

Board amendment updates – CCPS Staff Attorney Eric Schwartz provided the Board with amendment updates on policies 9120; 9333; 9335; 9340 policies with an additional update on Policy 3910. Find the 9000 bylaws of the Board here. Find the 3000 business and non-instructional operations policy here.

2023-2024 school calendar update – Shelley Mackey, CCPS director of communications, updated the Board on two calendar proposals for the 2023-2024 school year. Both proposals include a pre-Labor Day start for students, 180 required instructional days for students, 190 contracted workdays for teachers and four inclement weather days built into the calendar. Mackey also presented feedback collected from the 2023-2024 calendar survey from CCPS staff, students, parents, parents who are CCPS staff members, and community members. Click here to view the presentation.

Recognition – During the recognition portion of the meeting, the Board recognized students and staff members from North Point High School who saved the life of their teacher and colleague at the school, Frank Holiday, on Sept. 30. Introductions of the students and staff were led by North Point Principal Daniel Kaple. Find the start of the recognition at the 2-hour and 20-minute mark of the YouTube recording of the meeting. Keith Grasso, director of Rocktoberfest, presented the CCPS fine and performing arts department a check for $30,000 on behalf of Rocktoberfest. Lastly, the Board also recognized exemplary students from C. Paul Barnhart, Brown and Martin elementary schools, John Hanson Middle School and Henry E. Lackey High School. Staff members from Barnhart, Brown, Martin, Hanson, Lackey and St. Charles High School were also recognized.

Read about the recognized students.

Read about the recognized staff.

Action items

On the action items portion of the agenda, the Board approved minutes, personnel, the intercategory budget change and the 2023 legislative positions.