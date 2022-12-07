Final AeroPark Farmer’s Market Set for Sunday, December 18, 2022 with Special Visit from Santa!

AeroPark Farmer’s Market – December 18th from 9:00 a.m., to 1:00 p.m.

The last AeroPark Farmer’s Market of 2022 is coming in time for you to get fantastic local goods for your holiday parties and dinners! Support local this holiday season by purchasing fresh, delicious ingredients and prepared foods directly from Southern Maryland businesses.

We’re expecting a very special visitor again this year. Bring the kids along, because we hear Santa himself will be making an appearance around 11:30 am, and weather permitting he’ll be flying in! There will be an opportunity to meet Santa on the flightline and he’ll be passing out treats.

This Airport Famer’s Market embraces and showcases the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role that our region has played in developing our nation’s air and space technologies. One of the most unique characteristics is that people can fly their plane into the airport from other parts of the region to buy goods and then fly home!

Sotterley is sponsoring this special market at the Airport Terminal building located at 44200 Airport Road, California, Maryland. Located in St. Mary’s County, the airport is about four miles northeast of the central business district of Leonardtown and is part of the growing AeroPark Innovation District.

Pick up fresh and local goods like oysters, meats, honey, eggs, chocolate, baked goods, hard cider, bourbon, pickles, oils, vinegars, and spices to make your meals unique. Check out our vendor list closer to the market date on Sotterley’s website at www.sotterley.org.

