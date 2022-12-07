Statement from the Elected Board of Education of Charles County

The elected Board of Education of Charles County has established policies that address conduct in the school system.

Specifically, the Board of Education is committed to maintaining an educational and working environment for all students and employees, which is free of harassment of any kind and from any source including management, co-workers, peers or visitors. The Board will not tolerate nor condone any act of insensitivity, disrespect, bias or discrimination in any form.

Strong school systems are the foundation for thriving communities. We value all stakeholders and the Board is committed to creating and maintaining a learning environment in which all individuals are treated with respect and dignity. Each student has the right to learn in an environment free of harassment and discrimination.

The Superintendent has the obligation of enforcing policy that applies to all stakeholders (employees, parents, students and community members) and to promote a welcoming, supportive school environment fostering academic and personal growth for every student.

The elected Board provides resources for the Superintendent to deliver training and interventions as necessary. The Superintendent takes appropriate action, including progressive disciplinary actions, to ensure that Board policy is followed and the educational integrity of the school system is maintained.

Charles County Public Schools is committed to providing a safe, productive and inclusive learning environment.