Scandinavian Designs Furniture Grand Opening Week in Waldorf Marks Company’s First East Coast Location

This Grand Opening Marks the Furniture Company’s First East Coast Location





– Scandinavian Designs, a leading retailer of modern and contemporary furniture, will host a weeklong grand opening event at its newest location at 11055 Mall Cir. in Waldorf, Monday, December 12 to Sunday, December 18, 2022.

“We’re a well-established brand in the west, and we’re thrilled to open our first physical location on the east coast,” says Edward Gerard, Scandinavian Designs COO. “Waldorf is perfectly situated to serve not just the DC Metro area, but also as a springboard to reach the entire Northeast, where our online sales are already strong.”

The Charles County Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome its newest member to the business community on Monday, December 12. The event will be held at 3 p.m. and light refreshments will be served.

Throughout the week, Scandinavian Designs will offer savings and giveaways for guests visiting the new Waldorf showroom. Guests can take advantage of a Grand Opening offer of 10% off their purchase and enter to win furniture, home decor and gift card prizes through December 18. Store hours are Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Scandinavian Designs is a contemporary home furnishing destination rooted in a love for Nordic culture, modern design and quality craftsmanship. Top product categories include living room, dining room, bedroom, outdoor furniture, a modern line of office furnishings and a wide assortment of accessories and décor. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho and boasting 44 furniture showroom locations across 14 states, Scandinavian Designs is proud to announce that in 2023 it will enter its 60th year in business.

Visit ScandinavianDesigns.com to see the current range of furniture offered at the Waldorf location.

