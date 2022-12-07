ATF, Anne Arundel County and Montgomery County Police Departments Investigating Multiple Gun Store Burglaries

BALTIMORE, Md. – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division is working with Anne Arundel County Police Department and Montgomery County Police Department investigating recent incidents of burglaries and attempted burglaries of federal firearms licensees (FFLs) in these counties.

On November 19, 2022 at approximately 3:55 a.m., Montgomery County Police Department officers responded to an alarm at Atlantic Guns located at 15813 Frederick Road, Rockville, Md. Upon arrival officers observed a vehicle on the sidewalk that was later determined to be stolen. After review of surveillance footage, investigators learned that multiple suspects had unsuccessfully attempted to ram the stolen vehicle into the store to gain entry. No property was stolen.

On November 20, 2022 between 12:00-12:30 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police Department officers responded to an alarm at Field Traders LLC located at 2400 Mountain Road in Pasadena, Md. for a commercial burglary alarm. Upon arrival officers observed a vehicle which was later determined to be stolen. After a review of surveillance footage, investigators learned that multiple suspects used the vehicle to ram the front entry door of the business to gain access. Three males entered the building via the front door and were observed attempting to locate accessible firearms but were unsuccessful due to all products being secured within the store.

On November 25, 2022, at approximately 1:00 a.m., Montgomery County Police Department officers responded for a burglary in progress at Atlantic Guns located at 15813 Frederick Road, Rockville, Md. Upon arrival officers observed a vehicle on the sidewalk which was later determined to be stolen. After review of surveillance footage, it was learned that suspects used the vehicle to ram the business and four suspects gained entry successfully. They stole seven pistols and five rifles. They fled the area with two additional suspects in awaiting vehicles.



, at 2:40 a.m., surveillance footage captured two males outside of Field Traders LLC located at 2400 Mountain Road in Pasadena, Md. trying to move two water-filled barrels from the front of the building. At 0241 the power and internet were cut from the building. No entry was made to the building and no property was stolen. ATF and Anne Arundel County Police Department officers were notified.

On November 28, 2022, at approximately 3:45 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police Department officers responded for a report of a burglary in progress at Scott’s Gunsmithing, 231 Thelma Avenue in Glen Burnie, Md. As officers arrived, they found a white Ford E350 van crashed into the front door of the business. With the assistance of numerous officers and K-9, two juveniles were located and arrested without incident.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered that the juvenile suspects were removing firearms from display cases when they arrived. Both juvenile suspects, a 16-year-old male from Silver Spring and the other a 14-year-old male from Gaithersburg, were arrested and charged accordingly.

ATF, Anne Arundel County Police Department, and Montgomery County Police Department are working diligently to identify the individuals responsible for these crimes. At this time, we are still working to determine if these incidents are connected or not. A state-wide notification from ATF has been sent out to all FFLs in Maryland to ensure they are aware of these recent incidents.

If members of the public have information about any of these gun store burglaries, we urge them to call ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS, Anne Arundel County Police Department 1-866-7LOCKUP, or Montgomery County Police Department at 1-866-411-TIPS. Rewards are available for information that leads to arrests.

ATF is the lead federal law enforcement agency that investigates robberies and burglaries of federal firearms licensees. When a robbery or burglary occurs at a federal firearms licensee, they are obligated to notify ATF and ATF becomes involved in the investigation, working alongside our local law enforcement partners who have authority in the jurisdiction where the crime occurred. ATF Special Agents respond to the scene with our local partners to begin working the case from an investigatory perspective.

ATF is also the federal agency responsible for regulating the firearms industry, so ATF Industry Operations Investigators may also respond to assist the dealer with doing an inventory of their firearms to ensure an accurate assessment is made of what was taken.

Two (2) photos from the attempted burglary of Atlantic Guns on November 19, 2022.

