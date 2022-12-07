Rocktoberfest Donates $30,000 to Charles County Board of Education’s Fine and Performing Arts!

Rocktoberfest was founded in 2013 as a non-profit annual street festival with outdoor family fun, live music and vendors held in downtown La Plata, MD the first weekend of every October.

After taking a couple years off due to pandemic restrictions, Rocktoberfest committee members and fans were more than excited to bring back this incredible event to the town, while raising money for the Charles County Board of Education’s Fine and Performing Arts.

Unfortunately, Hurricane Ian had different plans on the weekend of October 1st and Rocktoberfest founders were forced to make the tough decision to cancel the event the day before. High winds prevented stages and tents from being safely set up and imminent rain threatened exposed sound and light equipment, power generators and attendees.

Even with the cancelation, Rocktoberfest committee members were proud to present a check for $30,000 to the Charles County Board of Education’s Fine and Performing Arts. This donation would not have happened without the support from generous business sponsors both local and nationwide, as well as individual supporters through overwhelmingly successful merchandise and raffle ticket sales.

Rocktoberfest founder and owner of Island Music Company in La Plata, MD, Keith Grasso says, “We put a lot of time and energy into making this a successful event every year. As tough as the decision was to cancel the event, it was the right one for our staff, volunteers and attendees. To be able to still pull together $30,000 for our cause is amazing! What an honor it is to enhance the musical education of students right here in our community!”

