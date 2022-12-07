Taylor Guitars Find Your Fit Event Returns to Southern Maryland on Saturday, December 10, 2022

Attention acoustic guitar fans in the Mid-Atlantic! If you’ve been dreaming of purchasing a Taylor Guitar to put under the tree this holiday season, now is the PERFECT time. Island Music Company in La Plata, MD is bringing Taylor Guitar’s District Sales Manager, Don Rodrigues, to the shop on Saturday, December 10th from 11 am to 3 pm to help you “Find Your Fit” for the holidays!

Even for the most experienced musician, picking the perfect guitar out of the 100+ in-stock Taylor guitars at Island Music Company is fun and exciting! Keith Grasso, owner of Island Music Company, says, “When investing in a timeless piece like a Taylor Guitar, you want to make sure you purchase one that is not only the right sound, but also the right fit!

Making sure your Taylor Guitar is right for you can be tricky for some of our customers. So, we’re flying in a representative from California to spend an afternoon with our staff and customers and make sure they go home with the PERFECT Taylor guitar for the Holidays!” Taylor Guitar representatives and Island Music sales staff will identify your player profile and explain which body shape and wood pairings best match your playing style.

They’ll answer any questions you have and help you understand the basics! Grasso explains, “Here at Island Music, our end goal is customer satisfaction and making sure you go home happy after the ultimate buying experience!”

To celebrate the return of the popular Find Your Fit Event, Island Music Company is offering exclusive ONE DAY ONLY pricing on any purchase of a Taylor Guitar during the event! Make sure to come to Island Music Company in La Plata, MD on Saturday, December 10th, form 11 am to 3 pm to meet with a representative and “Find your Fit” while taking advantage of special pricing! Contact their helpful sales staff at (301) 392-3960 for complete details.

