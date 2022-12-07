PHOTO RELEASE: Maryland State Police Seeking Suspect Vehicle Involved in Fatal Pedestrian Hit-And-Run in Prince George’s County





Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle believed to be responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday morning in Prince George’s County.

Investigators with the Maryland State Police Crash Team are looking for a black 2009 Nissan Altima with New Jersey tags P92NJE. Investigators believe that vehicle struck and killed Ceasar Alfred Charles Burke, 23, of Columbia, Maryland.

Shortly after 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, December 4, 2022, troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to the area of southbound I-95 and the Intercounty Connector for a report of a pedestrian who had been struck on the road.

According to a preliminary investigation, Burke and a female were parked on the shoulder of the road and having a discussion outside of their vehicle.

During the course of the conversation, the female, for unknown reasons, entered I-95 and Burke attempted to pull her back from the road. While in the roadway, Burke was struck by the Nissan Altima, which fled the scene. A second vehicle, a Honda CRV, struck Burke, but that driver pulled over to the shoulder and called 911 and remained on the scene.

Investigators initially thought a tractor-trailer also struck Burke and left the scene, but that is no longer the case.

Burke was declared deceased at the scene. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation into the incident. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.

The case remains under investigation.

Original release can be read here.

