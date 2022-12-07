Police Arrest 65-Year-old Hyattsville Man for November 2022 Murder of 19-Year-Old

Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit detectives charged a suspect in connection with a recent fatal stabbing in the city of Hyattsville. The suspect is 65-year-old Rasheed Anwar of Hyattsville. He is charged with the murder of 19-year-old Therry Buhdeng of Bladensburg.

On November 16, 2022, at approximately 11:45 am, officers with the Hyattsville City Police Department responded to the 4600 block of Baltimore Avenue for the report of a stabbing.

Once on scene, officers located Buhdeng suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased on December 1, 2022. Hyattsville City Police detectives investigated the stabbing until the victim’s death when the PGPD assumed the case.

Through investigative techniques, detectives developed Anwar as the suspect. The motive for the fatal stabbing remains under investigation.

Preliminarily, it does not appear Anwar and Buhdeng were known to each other.

Anwar is charged with first and second degree murder.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 22-0058591.

