Flags Ordered to Half-Staff for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

President Joseph R. Biden has ordered the United States Flag lowered to half-staff from midnight tonight until midnight tomorrow, Wednesday, December 7, 2022 in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day (flown at half-staff for the entire 24-hour period of Wednesday, December 7, 2022).

This action commemorates those Americans who died as a result of their service at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

As a matter of protocol, the Maryland flag is lowered to half-staff. No flag may fly higher than the United States flag.

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is observed in the United States on December 7, to remember and honor the 2,403 Americans who were killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on December 7, 1941, which led to the United States declaring war on Japan the next day and entering World War II.

