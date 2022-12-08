16-Year-Old Student Placed in Custody for Being in Possession of Loaded Ghost Gun at Central High School

The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested a student this morning at Central High School for being in possession of a handgun on school property. The school is located in the 200 block of Cabin Branch Road in Capitol Heights.

Shortly after 10:00 am, the School Resource Officer and Prince George’s County Public Schools security personnel were notified by a teacher that a 16-year-old male student was armed.

That student was located and a loaded ghost gun (un-serialized) was recovered from his jacket. He was taken into custody.

The student is charged as an adult with handgun on person, dangerous weapon on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor and loaded handgun on person.