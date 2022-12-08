Baltimore County Man and Anne Arundel County Man Arrested After Leading Calvert Police on High Speed Chase in Stolen Vehicle

On Sunday, December 4, 2022, Deputy Contic initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with lights and sirens activated for an equipment violation at 3150 N. Solomons Island Road (Tractor Supply) in Huntingtown.

The vehicle came to a complete stop on the shoulder of the roadway and then continued northbound on Solomons Island Road at a high rate resulting in a vehicle pursuit.

Investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen out of Anne Arundel County. The stolen vehicle continued northbound on Solomons Island Road at speeds over 100 mph through a construction zone and a business district, where it continued to drive erratically.

During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle became inoperable in the 5800 block of Southern Maryland Blvd. in Lothian.

All occupants bailed out from the vehicle in an attempt to flee. A foot pursuit began across both north and southbound lanes of Rt. 4.

Trevor Albert Richardson, 20 of Halethorpe, MD, was apprehended by M/DFC Aurich. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was conducting a scan of the vicinity utilizing heat sensor equipment and observed a heat signature in a barn in the 5800 block of Greenock Road in Lothian.

Deputy Contic located and apprehended Michael Maurice Tilghman, 23 of Glen Burnie, under a tarp inside the barn.

Tilghman was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with the following below.

ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE

MOTOR VEH/UNLAWFUL TAKING

THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000

RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT FROM CAR

DRIVING VEH. W/O ADEQUATE REAR REG. PLATE ILLUMINATION

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS

UNSAFE LANE CHANGING

FOLLOWING VEH. TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE OFF ROADWAY WHILE PASSING VEHICLE

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY FLEEING ON FOOT

DRIVING VEH. ON HWY. AT SPEED EXCEEDING LIMIT (Recorded 117 mph in a 55 mph zone – fine amount of $530.00)

Richardson was also transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with the following below.

MOTOR VEH/UNLAWFUL TAKING

THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000

RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST

Charges are pending against a third occupant of the stolen vehicle. This case remains under investigation.

