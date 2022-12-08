Baltimore County Man and Anne Arundel County Man Arrested After Leading Calvert Police on High Speed Chase in Stolen Vehicle

On Sunday, December 4, 2022, Deputy Contic initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with lights and sirens activated for an equipment violation at 3150 N. Solomons Island Road (Tractor Supply) in Huntingtown.
The vehicle came to a complete stop on the shoulder of the roadway and then continued northbound on Solomons Island Road at a high rate resulting in a vehicle pursuit.
Investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen out of Anne Arundel County. The stolen vehicle continued northbound on Solomons Island Road at speeds over 100 mph through a construction zone and a business district, where it continued to drive erratically.
During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle became inoperable in the 5800 block of Southern Maryland Blvd. in Lothian.
All occupants bailed out from the vehicle in an attempt to flee. A foot pursuit began across both north and southbound lanes of Rt. 4.
Trevor Albert Richardson, 20 of Halethorpe, MD, was apprehended by M/DFC Aurich. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was conducting a scan of the vicinity utilizing heat sensor equipment and observed a heat signature in a barn in the 5800 block of Greenock Road in Lothian.
Deputy Contic located and apprehended Michael Maurice Tilghman, 23 of Glen Burnie, under a tarp inside the barn.
Tilghman was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with the following below.
- ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE
- MOTOR VEH/UNLAWFUL TAKING
- THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000
- RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT FROM CAR
- DRIVING VEH. W/O ADEQUATE REAR REG. PLATE ILLUMINATION
- NEGLIGENT DRIVING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS
- UNSAFE LANE CHANGING
- FOLLOWING VEH. TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE OFF ROADWAY WHILE PASSING VEHICLE
- ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY FLEEING ON FOOT
- DRIVING VEH. ON HWY. AT SPEED EXCEEDING LIMIT (Recorded 117 mph in a 55 mph zone – fine amount of $530.00)
Richardson was also transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with the following below.
- MOTOR VEH/UNLAWFUL TAKING
- THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000
- RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST
Charges are pending against a third occupant of the stolen vehicle. This case remains under investigation.