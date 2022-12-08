Troy D. Berry Sworn In As Charles County Sheriff!

On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Troy D. Berry was sworn in as Sheriff of Charles County at a ceremony held at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees, marking the beginning of his third term as Sheriff.

After he took his oath, nearly 300 Police Officers, Court Security Officers and over 100 Corrections Officers were administered the Oath of Office under Sheriff Berry’s command.

Sheriff Berry addressed the officers, stating “Today is a good day, because today is a day of celebration. We are not celebrating the outcome of an election, or a political party, or a candidate. We are celebrating the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, as one chapter closes and another begins. Over the last four years, this agency has provided superior public safety services to this community. Together we have faced many challenges and difficulties, and yet we persevered, meeting all of the obstacles as a family.”

Please join us in celebrating our Sheriff, Troy Berry!

