POSTPONED: MDOT SHA to Perform Routine Maintenance on MD 231 Benedict Bridge Date TBD

Drivers Will Be Guided Using a Flagging Operation

UPDATE – Because of anticipated bad weather, the work is postponed. A new date will be announced.

12/7/2022: The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will conduct routine maintenance on the MD 231 (Hallowing Point Road) bridge over the Patuxent River between Calvert and Charles counties from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, December 11, weather permitting.

During work hours, crews will clean the gutter and drainage areas. One of the bridge’s two lanes will be closed and a flagging operation will be in place. Portable variable message signs will be placed along area state routes to make travelers aware of the closure.

Customers who have questions about this work may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

Maryland’s Move Over Law requires motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing or parked vehicle displaying hazard warning lights, road flares or other caution signals. The expanded law is in place to protect emergency responders and motorists who encounter a roadside emergency.

Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile device for roadside assistance. For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects go to Project Portal. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, watch live traffic cameras here.