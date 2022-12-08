Calvert County Public Schools Students Selected for the Maryland General Assembly Page Program

For a consecutive year in a row, Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) high school students were selected to serve as pages for the 2023 Maryland General Assembly (MGA) in Annapolis.

Hayden Kelly, Huntingtown High School senior, and Aidan Herche, Calvert High School senior, will represent Calvert County during the legislative session from January 11, 2023 – April 10, 2023. Calvert High School senior Taylor Byrd was selected as an alternate.

“This is a highly competitive program,” shared Superintendent Dr. Andraé Townsel. “We are extremely proud of our students. This program requires an extensive knowledge of government as well as excellent communication and leadership skills,” continued Dr. Townsel.

This year’s program will be in-person and offers students the opportunity to keep bill books up to date, distribute materials and messages to legislators, and assist visitors.

Begun in 1970 by House Speaker Thomas Hunter Lowe and approved by the Maryland State Board of Education, the MGA Page Program is designed to interest youth in government, foster leadership, and provide students with worthwhile experience in the Maryland General Assembly.