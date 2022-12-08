Mother and Child Flown to Trauma Centers After Serious Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Five Vehicles in California, Police Investigating

UPDATE: On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 4:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Chancellors Run Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Shortly after the call was dispatched, the incident was upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision with reports of multiple victims trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find five vehicles involved in a rear-end style collision with two victims trapped in one vehicle.

14 Volunteer firefighters from Bay District VFD responded with Rescue Engine 92, Rescue Squad 3, Chief 3, Chief 3B, Chief 9B, and Lt.3 with firefighters removing both victims in under 20 minutes.

Emergency medical personnel requested aviation transport for an adult female and one pediatric victim.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported both victims to area trauma centers with injuries reported as serious, but non-life-threatening.

Four patients from the other vehicles signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Live traffic camera can be viewed here.

