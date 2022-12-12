UPDATE: Operator of At-Fault Vehicle Arrested at Crash Scene for Assault, Crash Sends Mother and Child to Trauma Centers

UPDATE 12/12/2022: On December 8, 2022, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy Deinert responded to the accident scene to assist with traffic control.

While on scene, the operator of the red Ford pickup truck Andrew James Briggs, age 36 of Solomons, began arguing with the tow truck operator.

The victim began arguing with Briggs because he wanted to get into his truck, which was already loaded onto the back of the tow truck to retrieve property.

As the victim removed Briggs from the tow truck bed for his safety, Briggs placed his hand on a bowie knife which was on his right hip, the victim told Briggs not to touch the knife, and Briggs then reached into his right pocket and pulled out a pocket knife.

The victim stated he was in fear for his life and felt in danger so he pushed Briggs to the ground to create space.

Briggs was placed into custody and while a search of his person was conducted, officers located on his right hip an exposed knife, as well as a folding knife in his right front pocket.

Briggs was charged with assault 1st and 2nd degree and released on an unsecure personal bond less than 24 hours later.



On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 4:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Chancellors Run Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Shortly after the call was dispatched, the incident was upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision with reports of multiple victims trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find five vehicles involved in a rear-end style collision with two victims trapped in one vehicle.

14 Volunteer firefighters from Bay District VFD responded with Rescue Engine 92, Rescue Squad 3, Chief 3, Chief 3B, Chief 9B, and Lt.3 with firefighters removing both victims in under 20 minutes.

Emergency medical personnel requested aviation transport for an adult female and one pediatric victim.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported both victims to area trauma centers with injuries reported as serious, but non-life-threatening.

Four patients from the other vehicles signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Live traffic camera can be viewed here.

