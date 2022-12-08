Two Flown to Trauma Centers After Head-on Collision in Helen, Police Investigating

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 9:26 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Foley Mattingly Road in Helen, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision with two confirmed trapped.

Leonardtown and Mechanicville Volunteer Fire Departments responded and extricated both victims in under 15 minutes

Emergency medical personnel requested helicopters for both victims.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2, and Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported two victims to area trauma centers with serious injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and area investigating the collision.

All photos are courtesy of the Leonardtown, and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

