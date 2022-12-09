Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Regrets to Announce Passing of Past President Michael Bowen
The Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Inc., regretfully announces the passing of Past President Michael Bowen.
Mike served our department as a Board of Director from 1996 until 2001, and President from 2002 to 2003.
Please keep the Bowen family in your thoughts and prayers.
Arrangements will be posted as they become available.
