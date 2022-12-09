Firefighters Rescue Dog from House Fire in Bryans Road, Caused by Unattended Candle

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 4:02 p.m., firefighters in Charles County responded to 2694 Marshall Hall Road in Bryans Road, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 1-story residence with fire showing and requested a working fire upgrade, which alerted additional units to respond.

Firefighters made entry into the residence and rescued one dog and found fire in multiple rooms.

Personnel extinguished the bulk of the fire in under 20 minutes.

Firefighters reported the fire was started by a candle that was left burning after the homeowner had left for work.

Units from Potomac Heights, Accokeek, Indian Head, NSCW, Marbury, Waldorf Westlake Station 12, La Plata, Waldorf, and Allentown responded and operated on the scene for over an hour.

All photos are courtesy of the Bryans Road and Potomac Heights VFD.

No injuries were reported.

