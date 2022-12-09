No Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Collides with Utility Pole and Catches Fire in Hughesville

On Monday, December 5, 2022, at approximately 2:50 p.m., Hughesville Volunteers were alerted to the 16900 block of Teagues Point Road in Hughesville, for the motor vehicle collision.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle into a utility pole with live power lines down, and the occupant of the vehicle being freed from the wreckage by a bystander.

After the collision, the vehicle caught fire and due to the live power lines, units staged until the arrival of SMECO.

Once SMECO ensured the power was secure, firefighters extinguished the remaining fire before turning the scene over to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

The occupant of the vehicle was evaluated and denied transport on scene.

No injuries were reported.

Photos courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire/EMS Department.

