St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Hit and Run Collision, Deputies Recover Multiple Firearms from Vehicle

On Friday, December 9, 2022, at approximately 2:20 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 18400 Point Lookout Road in Park Hall, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Police arrived on the scene to find a Chevrolet pickup truck off the roadway and into a utility pole with no occupants in or around the vehicle.

After searching the area with negative results, deputies located multiple firearms in plain sight within the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

At least 2 firearms were recovered.

Fire and rescue personnel returned to service as no occupants were located and no known injuries were reported.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

