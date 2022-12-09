Piccowaxen Middle School Resource Officer Recovers Knife from 14-Year-Old Student

December 9, 2022

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, a student at Piccowaxen Middle School reported to a staff member that another student was in possession of a knife.

The staff member notified the School Resource Officer, who made contact with the student and recovered the knife.

The student, a 14-year-old, will be charged on a Juvenile Offense Report and faces disciplinary action through CCPS.

Parents are urged to talk with their children about the dangers of bringing weapons to school and the consequences they could face including civil/criminal charges and or disciplinary action from the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS).

Cpl. E Caballero investigated.


