16-Year-Old Wanted for Shooting at Suitland High School in Custody, Victim Remains in Hospital with Non-life-threatening Injuries

UPDATE 12/15/2022: The Prince George’s County Police Department charged a 16-year-old student in connection with a non-fatal shooting outside of Suitland High School last Thursday. The suspect turned himself in on Tuesday.

He is charged as an adult. The 14-year-old victim remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

On December 8, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am, a group of students got into an argument that turned into a physical fight outside of the school building. The preliminary investigation revealed the 16-year-old suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, striking the victim.

The assigned School Resource Officers heard the gunshots and immediately responded to the scene near the football field. The officers provided medical care to the victim who was transported to a hospital.

The suspect is charged with attempted first degree murder, first degree assault, gun offenses and additional charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

On the day of the shooting, the PGPD took a 14-year-old male student into custody. After additional investigation, he was released once it was determined he was not involved in the shooting.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation. This remains an open investigation.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-5230. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case



: On Thursday, December 8, 2022, police responded to the Suitland High School located in the 5200 block of Silver Hill Road for the reported shooting.

Suitland High school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, the assigned school resource officers were on scene and rendered medical care to the 14-year-old student who was reportedly in stable condition.

Police Chief Aziz Malik said a group of students gathered during a transitional period and a verbal altercation ensued which turned physical, someone produced a weapon and fired it, striking the 14-year-old student.

School officials say they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.

A 14-year-old was placed into custody on the scene. No other details were released.

Updates will be provided when they become available.