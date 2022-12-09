Suitland High School Placed on Lockdown After 14-Year-Old Student is Shot on School Grounds, One 14-Year-Old Placed in Custody

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, police responded to the Suitland High School located in the 5200 block of Silver Hill Road for the reported shooting.

Suitland High school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, the assigned school resource officers were on scene and rendered medical care to the 14-year-old student who was reportedly in stable condition.

Police Chief Aziz Malik said a group of students gathered during a transitional period and a verbal altercation ensued which turned physical, someone produced a weapon and fired it, striking the 14-year-old student.

School officials say they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.

A 14-year-old was placed into custody on the scene. No other details were released.

Updates will be provided when they become available.