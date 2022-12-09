St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of Wanted Christopher Glenn James

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Christopher Glenn James, age 33 of Bushwood.

James removed his GPS monitor while on pretrial release for charges of burglary, theft, and driving while intoxicated. James is a white male, 6’1” and weighs 270 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Christopher Glenn James is asked to contact Detective Joseph Bowling at (301) 475-4200 extension 71959 or by email at [email protected] For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

