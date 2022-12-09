Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in Chaptico Under Investigation, Two Flown to Trauma Center

On Friday, December 9, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Mechanicsville Road in Chaptico, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with a tow truck overturned.

Dispatched advised they were receiving multiple calls reporting multiple victims trapped with one possibly unconscious. Due to the seriousness of the calls, Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was placed on standby.

Volunteers from Mechanicsville and Seventh District responded and located three vehicles involved and confirmed a tow truck was overturned with three victims entrapment.

Firefighters extricated all victims in approximately 25 minutes, crews reported four victims requiring medical attention and requested multiple helicopters to the scene.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 7 and Trooper 2 responded and landed nearby.

Two victims were transported to area trauma center by Trooper 7, Trooper 2 was placed in service and returned to Joint Base Andrew’s.

Two victims were transported by ambulance to an area trauma center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and due to the severity of the crash, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and is continuing the investigation.

Expect extended delays on Budds Creek Road between Mechanicsville Road and Davis Road

Updates will be provided when they become available.

