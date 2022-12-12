UPDATE: Police Investigating Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in Chaptico That Sends Four to Trauma Centers

UPDATE 12/12/2022: On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 12:29 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision involving a SUV and a tow truck with serious, life-threatening bodily injury at the area of Budds Creek Road and Mechanicsville Road in Chaptico.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined that a 2016 Toyota Highlander, operated by Agnes Marie Douglass, age 66 of La Plata, was traveling south on Mechanicsville Road when she failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a tow truck, operated by Shawn Patrick Koetter, age 49 of Fredericksburg, VA, which was traveling east on Budds Creek Road.

Agnes Douglass and front passenger of the Toyota, John Christopher Dewy Douglass, age 35 of La Plata, were transported to an area medical center by ambulance. The rear passenger of the Toyota, Shirley Marie Douglass, age 44 of La Plata, and Koetter, the operator of the tow truck, were flown to a regional medical center by helicopter.

At this time, speed may have been a factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to it and has not already provided a statement is asked to call Cpl. Rachael Roszell at 301-475-4200, ext. 78108 or email [email protected]



Two victims were flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center. Trooper 2 was placed in service with two patient being transported by ambulance to area trauma centers.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville, Seventh District Volunteer Fire Departments.

12/9/2022: On Friday, December 9, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Mechanicsville Road in Chaptico, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with a tow truck overturned.

Dispatched advised they were receiving multiple calls reporting multiple victims trapped with one possibly unconscious. Due to the seriousness of the calls, Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was placed on standby.

Volunteers from Mechanicsville and Seventh District responded and located an SUV off the roadway with entrapment, and a loaded overturned tow truck with three victims trapped.

Firefighters extricated all victims in approximately 25 minutes, crews requested medics for four victims requiring medical attention and requested multiple helicopters to the scene.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and due to the severity of the crash, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and is continuing the investigation.

Expect extended delays on Budds Creek Road between Mechanicsville Road and Davis Road

Updates will be provided when they become available.

