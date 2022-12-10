VIDEO: Trailer Fire in Great Mills Under Investigation, No Injuries Reported

On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:15 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Valley Lee, Hollywood and Leonardtown responded to 45889 Charles Way in Great Mills, for the reported trailer fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single wide trailer with smoke and fire showing.

Firefighters made entry into the residence and reported heavy hoarding conditions. Crews extinguished the bulk of the fire in under 12 minutes.

Crews conducted a primary and secondary search of the residence which yielded negative results.

Bay District, NAS Patuxent River and Valley Lee operated on the scene for approximately 1 hour.

SMECO and the Maryland State Fire Marshal were requested to the scene to assist.

No injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

