Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide in Waldorf

On Friday, December 9, 2022 shortly after 1p.m., Travis Edward Paschal Wood, 33 of Waldorf, arrived at the CCSO District III Station in Waldorf and requested officers to respond to his home located in the 2300 block of Tawny Drive in Waldorf to do a welfare check.

When officers entered the residence, they found his wife, Shawnda Wood, 32 of Waldorf, shot and deceased.

Travis Wood was developed as a suspect and on December 9, detectives arrested Wood and charged him with first degree murder, second degree murder, first degree assault, second degree assault, and a firearms charge.

Wood is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Weaver at 301-609-6571. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

