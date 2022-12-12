Virginia Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Assaulting and Attempting to Drown Victim at Construction Site

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 7:45 a.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to Point Lookout State Park located at 11175 Point Lookout Road in Scotland, for the reported assault.

Police made contact with the victim who stated they were in a verbal altercation with suspect, identified as Brama Bussell. The victim stated while he was pumping fuel into a piece of construction equipment, Bussell approached from behind and struck the victim in the head and back, wrapped both hands around the victims neck and submerged his head under water for a extended period of time.

Deputies observed redness and swelling around the victims neck, swelling on the left side of the victims forehead from when he attempted to escape from Bussell’s grasp, minor lacerations to the victims mouth which was actively bleeding, along with the victims shirt being ripped and stretched around the collar.

Contact was then made with the 911 caller (witness 1) and two other parties on the scene.



Witness 1 stated he observed the altercation and while Bussell was assaulting the victim, he told Bussell to stop, Bussell ceased his actions and turned towards him in a threatening manner, which allowed the victim to flee the area. The witness reported it was clear Bussell was attempting to drown the victim.

Upon contact with the second witness, they stated there has been ongoing issues between the suspect and victim and that Bussell finally exploded. He observed them in the verbal altercation and heard Bussell state to the victim he was going to fight him.

Contact with the third witness revealed Bussell and the victim have had ongoing issues due to feelings of favoritism on the job site, and advised Bussell knew he did wrong and that was the reason he remained on the scene and did not attempt to flee.

Deputies responded to the job site and located the construction equipment and water area along with two sets of boot prints in the area of the water.

Bussell was apprehended on the scene and was observed with soaked clothing from the wrist area up to his elbow area.

Brama Joseph Bussell, age 28 of King George, VA was charged with attempted 2nd degree murder.

The victim was evaluated by emergency medical personnel on the scene and signed care refusal forms.

