St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity Two Men Involved in Theft Investigation

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the two men pictured in a theft investigation.

On Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 5 pm, the two suspects took an Axis mini bike from the Lowe’s store in California without paying and left in a white GMC SUV.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Richard Wilhelmi at 301-475-4200, ext. 78152 or email [email protected] Case # 39908-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

