St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Holds 21st Annual Silent Angel Memorial

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office held its 21st Annual Silent Angel Memorial on Sunday, December 11, 2022, to remember and memorialize those who have lost their lives to the hands of another.

The memorial was founded in 2002 by Eileen Bildman after the tragic loss of her own son to honor victims of homicide that lived in St. Mary’s County, bringing families and friends together during the difficult holiday season.

Donations can be made to:

The Silent Angel Memorial of St. Mary’s County, PO Box 1436, Leonardtown, MD 20650

Donations support the annual memorial and other events and services for St. Mary’s County throughout the year.





