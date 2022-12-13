Firefighters Conducting Controlled Burn of Structure in Coltons Point

Please be advised that there will be a scheduled controlled burn of a structure on Palmer Road in Colton’s Point this evening.
The fire will be visible in many areas of the 7th District and along the Potomac River.
