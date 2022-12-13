Consumer Alert: 2019-2022 Subaru Ascent Recall for Fire Risk – Over 270, 000 Vehicles Affected

Subaru of America has issued a recall on select Model Year 2019-2022 Subaru Ascent vehicles due to increased fire risk.

Owners are urged to park their vehicles outside away from structures and avoid leaving the vehicle unattended while the engine is running.

The recall affects 271,694 vehicles. According to the manufacturer, the positive temperature coefficient heater’s wiring connection may have a production-related defect that can cause a fire while the heater is in operation. So far, two fires have been reported, but there are no reported injuries or crashes.

Until the free recall repair is completed, owners should continue to park their vehicles outdoors and away from other vehicles or buildings, even if the vehicle is turned off. If an owner notices or smells smoke coming from the dash or driver’s footwell area, they should immediately stop the vehicle and turn the ignition off.

Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls or call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle is under recall. NHTSA also encourages everyone to download its SaferCar app to stay informed on current recalls.